Friendly Frank’s Flea Market returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. – Friendly Frank’s Flea Market made its return to the Jackson Fairgrounds this weekend.

People from all over came to the Hub City to shop with local vendors at the flea market.

Masks were required for both customers and vendors, and hand sanitizer stations were spread throughout the venue.

Social distancing guidelines were also in place.

Shoppers walked around the flea taking advantage of the different vendors that the flea market had to offer.