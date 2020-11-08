Miss Christmas Spirit 2020 pageant raises money for local organization

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – At the Magnolia Manor Chapel in Humboldt, girls ranging from 8 to 15 years old competed to become the next Miss Christmas Spirit of 2020.

The contestants competed in many categories during the pageant, all with a mission to help raise money for the local Boys and Girls Club.

Organizers say the pageant brings awareness not only for the community but specifically for the kids.

“I really fell in love with the community and all the kids,” said Macey Jones, who is the organizer for the event. “I thought about a way we could raise money and bring awareness to the club. I thought what better way than a pageant,” said Jones.

This is the third year for the pageant, and this year they raised over $25,000 as well as adding a special category in honor of the Boys and Girls Club. These categories are called the club ambassador and club kids.

“The club ambassador is the person who gives their attention and money to the club in order to reach kids in the Humboldt community,” said Jones. “Our club kids give us purpose for this whole pageant.”

Miss Iris Preteen, Juliet Joiner, took the honor of crowning the next Miss Christmas Spirit 2020 giving encouraging words and a special thank you to the contestants.

“I would like to say thank you to the girls who came for the pageant because they don’t know how much this means for the Boys and Girls Club to raise money,”said Joiner.