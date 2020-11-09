287,770 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,610 deaths, 1,543 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 287,770 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, November 10. In addition, 3,610 people have died and 1,543 are currently hospitalized. Another 252,515 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 18,023 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 222 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The Tennessee Department of Health says the significant increase in cases is associated with a system upgrade, which cleared a backlog of test results.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,176

Bedford County – 2,051

Benton County – 542

Bledsoe County – 1,079

Blount County – 3,980

Bradley County – 4,034

Campbell County – 1,256

Cannon County – 517

Carroll County – 1,330

Carter County — 2,000

Cheatham County – 1,254

Chester County – 811

Claiborne County – 587

Clay County – 447

Cocke County – 1,303

Coffee County – 2,234

Crockett County — 1,026

Cumberland County – 1,946

Davidson County – 35,655

Decatur County – 747

DeKalb County – 907

Dickson County – 2,102

Dyer County – 2,648

Fayette County – 1,898

Fentress County – 1,026

Franklin County – 1,511

Gibson County – 2,462

Giles County – 1,139

Grainger County – 763

Greene County – 2,271

Grundy County – 642

Hamblen County – 2,783

Hamilton County – 13,404

Hancock County – 128

Hardeman County — 2,063

Hardin County – 1,522

Hawkins County – 1,462

Haywood County — 1,421

Henderson County — 1,546

Henry County — 1,043

Hickman County – 920

Houston County – 503

Humphreys County – 540

Jackson County – 533

Jefferson County – 1,775

Johnson County – 1,287

Knox County – 14,785

Lake County – 1,053

Lauderdale County – 1,630

Lawrence County – 1,998

Lewis County — 593

Lincoln County – 1,130

Loudon County – 1,858

Macon County – 1,499

Madison County – 4,331

Marion County – 917

Marshall County – 1,360

Maury County – 4,366

McMinn County – 1,914

McNairy County — 1,255

Meigs County – 383

Monroe County – 1,686

Montgomery County – 4,963

Moore County — 311

Morgan County — 504

Obion County — 2,088

Overton County – 1,350

Perry County – 393

Pickett County — 311

Polk County – 565

Putnam County – 4,956

Rhea County – 1,290

Roane County – 1,745

Robertson County – 2,917

Rutherford County – 13,914

Scott County – 574

Sequatchie County – 411

Sevier County – 3,868

Shelby County – 40,577

Smith County – 1,136

Stewart County — 435

Sullivan County – 4,735

Sumner County – 7,168

Tipton County – 2,775

Trousdale County – 1,836

Unicoi County – 597

Union County — 596

Van Buren County – 242

Warren County – 1,776

Washington County – 4,525

Wayne County – 1,657

Weakley County — 1,758

White County – 1,411

Williamson County – 8,517

Wilson County – 5,607

Out of state – 5,024

Pending – 3,206

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 359

Asian – 2,488

Black or African-American – 45,747

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 202

Other/Multiracial – 29,881

White – 165,481

Pending – 43,612

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 190,491

Hispanic or Latino– 28,901

Pending – 68,378

Gender:

Female – 149,820

Male – 135,727

Pending – 2,223

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.