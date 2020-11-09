97 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 4,355 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 97 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,355.

The health department says those cases ranging from 2-months-old to 99-years-old.

Fourteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,590 (59.5%)

38301: 1,274 (29.3%)

38356: 64 (1.4%)

38391: 49 (1.1%)

38366: 79 (1.8%)

38343: 43 (1%)

38313: 100 (2.3%)

38392: 30 (0.6%)

38355: 17 (0.4%)

38362: 47 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 6 (0.1%)

38308: 8 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38314: 1 (0.05%)

38351: 1 (0.05%)

Unknown: 40 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,222 (28.1%)

White: 1,816 (41.7%)

Asian: 15 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 95 (2.2%)

Other/Multiracial: 80 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 1,127 (25.9%)

Gender:

Female: 2,423 (55.6%)

Male: 1,904 (43.7%)

Unknown: 28 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,781 (86.8%)

Not recovered: 87 (2%)

Better: 163 (3.8%)

Unknown: 240 (5.5%)

Deaths: 84 (1.9%)

Age: