97 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 4,355 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 97 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,355.

The health department says those cases ranging from 2-months-old to 99-years-old.

Fourteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 2,590 (59.5%)
  • 38301: 1,274 (29.3%)
  • 38356: 64 (1.4%)
  • 38391: 49 (1.1%)
  • 38366: 79 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 43 (1%)
  • 38313: 100 (2.3%)
  • 38392: 30 (0.6%)
  • 38355: 17 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 47 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 8 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38314: 1 (0.05%)
  • 38351: 1 (0.05%)
  • Unknown: 40 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,222 (28.1%)
  • White: 1,816 (41.7%)
  • Asian: 15 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 95 (2.2%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 80 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 1,127 (25.9%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,423 (55.6%)
  • Male: 1,904 (43.7%)
  • Unknown: 28 (0.7%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,781 (86.8%)
  • Not recovered: 87 (2%)
  • Better: 163 (3.8%)
  • Unknown: 240 (5.5%)
  • Deaths: 84 (1.9%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 198 (4.5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 537 (12.3%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 780 (17.9%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 645 (14.8%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 626 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 632 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 445 (10.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 263 (6%)
  • 80+: 182 (4.2%)
  • Unknown: 37 (0.9%)
