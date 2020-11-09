97 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 4,355 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 97 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,355.
The health department says those cases ranging from 2-months-old to 99-years-old.
Fourteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,590 (59.5%)
- 38301: 1,274 (29.3%)
- 38356: 64 (1.4%)
- 38391: 49 (1.1%)
- 38366: 79 (1.8%)
- 38343: 43 (1%)
- 38313: 100 (2.3%)
- 38392: 30 (0.6%)
- 38355: 17 (0.4%)
- 38362: 47 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 6 (0.1%)
- 38308: 8 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38314: 1 (0.05%)
- 38351: 1 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 40 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,222 (28.1%)
- White: 1,816 (41.7%)
- Asian: 15 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 95 (2.2%)
- Other/Multiracial: 80 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 1,127 (25.9%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,423 (55.6%)
- Male: 1,904 (43.7%)
- Unknown: 28 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,781 (86.8%)
- Not recovered: 87 (2%)
- Better: 163 (3.8%)
- Unknown: 240 (5.5%)
- Deaths: 84 (1.9%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 198 (4.5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 537 (12.3%)
- 21 – 30 years: 780 (17.9%)
- 31 – 40 years: 645 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 626 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 632 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 445 (10.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 263 (6%)
- 80+: 182 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 37 (0.9%)