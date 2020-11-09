Benton County man sentenced to 18 years on meth charges

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Benton County man has been sentenced to federal prison for charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to a news release, 43-year-old Walter Griffin was seen by a deputy who knew he had warrants for failure to appear in Dickson County and parole violation in June 2018. The release says the deputy turned his vehicle around to stop Griffin, who led deputies on a short pursuit which ended when he wrecked into a ditch.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found 75 grams of crystal methamphetamine, five oxycodone pills, eight hydrocodone pills, digital scales and a pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine. The release says the meth was found packaged in 13 separate bags.

Griffin pleaded guilty in May 2019 to possession of more than 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The release says he has an extensive criminal history and has prior felony convictions for meth-related charges.

Griffin was sentenced to 18 years in custody, followed by another five years of supervised release.