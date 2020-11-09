‘Faces of our Veterans’ exhibit launches at Jackson City Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Hall is now hosting a special photography exhibit showcasing veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The exhibit is a new feature for the “Celebrating our Veterans” program, which recognizes local veterans.

During a ceremony Monday, Mayor Scott Conger recognized those who contributed to the display by adding a proclamation of “Faces of our Veterans” Day.

Spurgeon Smith is a United States Air Force veteran, who served for 40 years. He says this exhibit means a lot to him, knowing his sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“It is wonderful to know that at least some type of identification can be left when I’m gone and all these other men and women on these pictures,” Smith said.

Smith will soon be 88-years-old and says he is glad to see veterans recognized.

“I had a number of friends that were killed in combat, so because of their service and their life, then I also am obligated to my country,” Smith said.

The exhibit will be on display until Friday, November 20, and features over 270 local veterans who received a free photo of their portrait.