Health officials remind residents of mask, safety guidelines

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare is urging citizens to continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing guidelines as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

On Monday, the healthcare system released a statement from healthcare workers, asking West Tennesseans to refocus on those behaviors.

“We were able to keep the spread of the virus under control and saw a decrease in average new daily cases and a decrease in average daily hospitalizations from early August to mid-September,” states Amy Garner, Public Information Officer for West Tennessee Healthcare. “However, something has changed in the last four weeks and, if the trend continues, we are at risk of losing all ground we have held against the COVID-19.”

The release says the state has seen a rise in hospitalizations since early October, and a Vanderbilt University Medical Center study says the increase has been higher in areas without mask requirements.

West Tennessee Healthcare is now urging residents to wear a mask as they prepare for an increase in COVID-19 cases.

As a reminder, health officials still encourage: