Jackson man sentenced to 6 years after loaded guns found during search

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced to six years in custody on federal gun charges.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant, Reginald Dontae Williamson was sentenced to 77 months after investigators searched his Jackson home in August 2019.

The release says investigators found two partially smoked marijuana cigarettes in an ashtray in the living room while attempting to serve a warrant for Williamson’s arrest, and investigators searched the home and found two loaded guns.

The release says one of those guns, a 12-gauge shotgun, had been reported stolen in a vehicle burglary.

Williamson pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in July, and was sentenced Nov. 6 on the charge.