JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority announced Monday that they will not be operating their regular bus service on Thanksgiving Day.

JTA says services will not run Nov. 26, but will resume their normal schedule on Friday, Nov. 27 at 6 a.m.

JTA service hours are from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Regular fare is $1.25.

For more information, call (731) 423-0200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.