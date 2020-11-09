Mugshots : Madison County : 11/06/20 – 11/09/20

1/26 Kayla Gleaves Vandalism, failure to appear

2/26 Amy Pruett Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, violation of community corrections

3/26 Danny Davis Failure to appear

4/26 Darnell Comauex Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

5/26 Dawann Reid Failure to appear



6/26 Deja Holmes Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/26 Dvonte Carter Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, hit and run property damage, leaving the scene of an accident

8/26 Garrett Downing Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

9/26 Jaycent Pankey Return for court

10/26 Joe Hawkins Failure to appear



11/26 Joseph Woodruff Return for court

12/26 K’la Smith Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

13/26 Leo Singleton Violation of probation

14/26 Markeitha Rigney Driving under the influence

15/26 Pablino Camacho Simple domestic assault



16/26 Qasandra Dance Sex offender registry violations

17/26 Robert Parker Theft under $10,000, violation of community corrections

18/26 Robert Williams Aggravated assault, violation of probation

19/26 Shayla Porter Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/26 Shenequa Ross Schedule VI drug violations



21/26 Silas Constantine Schedule VI drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, driving under the influence

22/26 Steve Horton Failure to appear

23/26 Tina Crutchfield Reckless endangerment, violation of probation, theft under $10,000, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving

24/26 Tremont Cross Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

25/26 Victor Harris Violation of probation, violation of community corrections



26/26 Willie Springfield Public intoxication





















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/06/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/09/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.