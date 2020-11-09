Mugshots : Madison County : 11/06/20 – 11/09/20 November 9, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/26Kayla Gleaves Vandalism, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/26Amy Pruett Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/26Danny Davis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/26Darnell Comauex Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 5/26Dawann Reid Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/26Deja Holmes Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/26Dvonte Carter Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, hit and run property damage, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 8/26Garrett Downing Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/26Jaycent Pankey Return for court Show Caption Hide Caption 10/26Joe Hawkins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/26Joseph Woodruff Return for court Show Caption Hide Caption 12/26K’la Smith Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/26Leo Singleton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/26Markeitha Rigney Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 15/26Pablino Camacho Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/26Qasandra Dance Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 17/26Robert Parker Theft under $10,000, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 18/26Robert Williams Aggravated assault, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/26Shayla Porter Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/26Shenequa Ross Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 21/26Silas Constantine Schedule VI drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 22/26Steve Horton Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 23/26Tina Crutchfield Reckless endangerment, violation of probation, theft under $10,000, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 24/26Tremont Cross Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 25/26Victor Harris Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 26/26Willie Springfield Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/06/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/09/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest