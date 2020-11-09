Near Record Warmth

Weather Update: Monday, November 9 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off very warm today with temps in the lower 60s. Normal temperature for today is 64°. So most of the area started off that before the sun even came up this morning. This is possible due to abnormally strong ridge for this time of year remains in place across much of the eastern US. A large trough is in place across the Rockies. High pressure at the surface remains anchored along the East Coast near the Delmarva Peninsula. Broad anticyclonic flow will keep winds out of the south and east today and continue bringing gulf moisture albeit modified north. A cold front will move from the digging trough across the Plains and into the Mid-Mississippi River valley by later tuesday into Wednesday. This will be the next best chance of rain for us, it will also finally bring temps back down a few notches.



