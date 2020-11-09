South Gibson Co. Middle, High Schools move to digital learning

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Gibson County schools have switched to digital learning due to cases of COVID-19 on their campuses.

In a post on Facebook, South Gibson County High School and South Gibson County Middle School confirmed the move to digital learning, which began on Monday, due to the number of faculty and staff who have been quarantined.

Students will work from home, while teachers work from school, through Thanksgiving break. Students are currently expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30, according to the post.

Students involved in athletics will be contacted by their coaches, while students who need technology will need to contact the main office.

South Gibson County Elementary School will continue in-person learning at this time, and buses will run in mornings for elementary students only.