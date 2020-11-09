Tomorrow Will Bring Our First Round of Rain for the Month

Weather Update – 4:30 p.m. – Monday, November 9th

We have yet to have measurable rainfall in some parts of West Tennessee including in Jackson though we recorded a trace of rainfall on Saturday when some light showers moved through. Tropical Storm Eta is still in the Gulf of Mexico and is going to move somewhat erratically over the next couple of days. I’ll be talking about all this and more tonight on WBBJ!

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies will continue into the evening with a slight chance for an isolated shower. We’ll be mostly dry overnight but with rain returning tomorrow. Temperatures will only drop to the lower and middle 60s by Tuesday morning – a Summer like way to start the day! Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!



After a warm start, temperatures will peak in the middle to upper 70s tomorrow afternoon with scattered showers possible later in the day and at night. Under cloudy skies, winds will be breezy from the south with colder weather on Wednesday, Veterans Day. Stay tuned in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the very latest projected path for Eta currently in the Gulf of Mexico and on a path toward Florida, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

