1 arrested, 8 wounded in Nashville gunfight over dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another in a Tennessee gunfight that began with an argument over a dog.

Metro Nashville Police say two people traded gunfire and eight people were wounded.

They tweeted that detectives charged 22-year-old Allen Crump on Monday with eight counts of felony reckless aggravated assault.

Police say efforts were continuing to identify a second gunman in Sunday’s early morning shooting.

No one suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting.