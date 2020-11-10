1 arrested, 8 wounded in Nashville gunfight over dog
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another in a Tennessee gunfight that began with an argument over a dog.
Metro Nashville Police say two people traded gunfire and eight people were wounded.
They tweeted that detectives charged 22-year-old Allen Crump on Monday with eight counts of felony reckless aggravated assault.
Police say efforts were continuing to identify a second gunman in Sunday’s early morning shooting.
No one suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting.