2 deaths, 67 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

A 43-year-old man died Nov. 8 and an 83-year-old woman died Nov. 9 due to complications of COVID-19, according to the health department.

A total of 86 Madison County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed 67 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 4,422.

Those cases range in age from 4-years-old to 94-years-old.

The health department says there are currently 22 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,640 (59.7%)

38301: 1,285 (29%)

38356: 64 (1.4%)

38391: 49 (1.1%)

38366: 79 (1.8%)

38343: 46 (1%)

38313: 101 (2.3%)

38392: 30 (0.7%)

38355: 17 (0.4%)

38362: 47 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 6 (0.1%)

38308: 9 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38314: 1 (0.05%)

38351: 1 (0.05%)

Unknown: 41 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,235 (27.9%)

White: 1,835 (41.5%)

Asian: 15 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 95 (2.2%)

Other/Multiracial: 80 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 1,162 (26.3%)

Gender:

Female: 2,461 (55.7%)

Male: 1,930 (43.6%)

Unknown: 31 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,814 (86.3%)

Not recovered: 84 (1.9%)

Better: 186 (4.2%)

Unknown: 252 (5.7%)

Deaths: 86 (1.9%)

Age: