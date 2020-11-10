2 deaths, 67 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

A 43-year-old man died Nov. 8 and an 83-year-old woman died Nov. 9 due to complications of COVID-19, according to the health department.

A total of 86 Madison County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed 67 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 4,422.

Those cases range in age from 4-years-old to 94-years-old.

The health department says there are currently 22 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 2,640 (59.7%)
  • 38301: 1,285 (29%)
  • 38356: 64 (1.4%)
  • 38391: 49 (1.1%)
  • 38366: 79 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 46 (1%)
  • 38313: 101 (2.3%)
  • 38392: 30 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 17 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 47 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 9 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38314: 1 (0.05%)
  • 38351: 1 (0.05%)
  • Unknown: 41 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,235 (27.9%)
  • White: 1,835 (41.5%)
  • Asian: 15 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 95 (2.2%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 80 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 1,162 (26.3%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,461 (55.7%)
  • Male: 1,930 (43.6%)
  • Unknown: 31 (0.7%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,814 (86.3%)
  • Not recovered: 84 (1.9%)
  • Better: 186 (4.2%)
  • Unknown: 252 (5.7%)
  • Deaths: 86 (1.9%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 199 (4.5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 548 (12.4%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 785 (17.7%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 660 (14.9%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 638 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 636 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 463 (10.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 269 (6.1%)
  • 80+: 185 (4.2%)
  • Unknown: 39 (0.9%)
