Benton County Schools move to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Benton County Schools announced they will switch to remote learning on Wednesday, Nov. 11 due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

The school district announced the change on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

Students will continue with remote learning through Tuesday, Nov. 24.

School personnel will reach out to students through email or by phone, according to the post. Parents or guardians should call their child’s school after 9 a.m. Monday through Friday with questions about assignments.

Meals will be available at each school from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you need to pick up a meal, please call your child’s school before 8:30 a.m. Parents of children at multiple schools can pick up meals at one location, according to the post.

Schools are expected to return to tradition learning on Monday, Nov. 30.