Cold Front Coming Through Tonight

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, November 10th

Scattered showers, mostly drizzle, have been showing up off-and-on throughout the day. A cold front will come through West Tennessee tonight bringing more rain but colder weather is the main story tonight. We’ll have some cooler temperatures for Veterans Day with a warm-up throughout the rest of the week.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will persist into the night with a cold front coming in to West Tennessee overnight. Heavy rain will briefly make it to some parts of West Tennessee and although it is unlikely, we may occasionally hear some thunder in spite of the low risk for severe weather. Temperatures will fall to the lower 50s by sunrise on Veterans Day. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!



It’s going to be a chilly Veterans Day across West Tennessee. After starting with drizzle and mist in some spots tomorrow morning, cloudy skies will continue, and temperatures will only peak in the upper 50s to lower 60s during the afternoon. Stay tuned in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the very latest projected path for Eta currently in the Gulf of Mexico and on a path toward Florida, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

