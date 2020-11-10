Delta Dental opens grant for schools to receive contactless water fountains

Delta Dental of Tennessee has launched a grant program to replace existing water fountains at schools across the state.

A news release says those water fountains at 55 schools would be replaced with contactless bottle-filling stations.

Elementary schools across the state are encouraged to apply for the grant. The deadline is Nov. 30.

To apply, click here for more information and to complete the application.

The 55 schools selected for the grant will receive a water bottle filling station, installation, and toothbrushes for students. The release says 10 schools will also receive water bottles for students and staff members.

Winners will be announced during the week of Dec. 14.