Gibson Co. woman repays state over $76,000 after TennCare fraud charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Gibson County woman has fulfilled an order to repay the State of Tennessee after she was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services, according to a news release.

The release states 43-year-old Dawn Williamson was arrested in July of 2020 and charged with class B and C felony theft of services.

According to the Office of Inspector General (OIG), Williamson was sentenced in Crockett County, where she was charged in connection with failing to report her marital status and household income in order to obtain TennCare benefits for herself and her five children.

As of November 10, the release states Williamson has repaid the state a total of $76,083.70 for benefits received while she was on the program.

The OIG reminds Tennesseans that they are eligible for cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. You can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982 or clicking here.