UPDATE: JEA says power being restored to north Jackson customers after outage

UPDATE: Jackson Energy Authority says they expect power to be restored to customers in the north Jackson area by 5 p.m., though some isolated outages may remain.

The cause of the outage has not yet been determined.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Energy Authority has confirmed a power outage in north Jackson is affecting about 5,100 customers.

JEA says the outage originated in the Oakfield area at a TVA location. It is unknown at this time what caused the issue.

Power outages have been reported at three substations: Pipkin, Passmore Lane and North Side.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the outages.