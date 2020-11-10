JSCC to continue modified learning through spring semester

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College announced Tuesday that the college will continue their modified format through the spring term.

The college currently offers classes in online, FLEX, and hybrid formats, according to a news release.

Online classes have no changes to the format. FLEX meet via virtual platform and allow for face-to-face contact between students and faculty.

Hybrid classes are intended for classes that have labs requiring a hands-on component. These include healthcare professions, engineering systems, computer information, etc.

The college is working to provide technology to students who need computers or internet access.

For more information call (731) 425-2609.