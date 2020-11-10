Mugshots : Madison County : 11/09/20 – 11/10/20 November 10, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/14HEWLETT, AJIA Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14ADAMS, KELLY Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14ANDREWS, ALEXIS Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14DOUGLAS, JARVIS Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14ELLISON, DARRON Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14HARDIN, COTY Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14JONES, HEATHER Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14ROBINSON, KENNETH Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14SANDELL, SYDNEY Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14SIMMONS, ANDRE Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14SMITH, MICHAEL Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14STEWART, DEWAYNE Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14WEBB, JAMES Possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14WILLIAMSON, DEANDRE Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/09/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/10/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest