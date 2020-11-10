Mugshots : Madison County : 11/09/20 – 11/10/20

1/14 HEWLETT, AJIA Failure to appear

2/14 ADAMS, KELLY Failure to appear, violation of probation

3/14 ANDREWS, ALEXIS Failure to appear

4/14 DOUGLAS, JARVIS Failure to appear

5/14 ELLISON, DARRON Failure to appear



6/14 HARDIN, COTY Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, evading arrest

7/14 JONES, HEATHER Violation of probation

8/14 ROBINSON, KENNETH Violation of order of protection

9/14 SANDELL, SYDNEY Simple domestic assault

10/14 SIMMONS, ANDRE Violation of probation



11/14 SMITH, MICHAEL Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony

12/14 STEWART, DEWAYNE Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation, failure to appear

13/14 WEBB, JAMES Possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/14 WILLIAMSON, DEANDRE Violation of probation





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/09/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/10/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.