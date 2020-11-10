MyRide West Tennessee hosts recruitment event in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — MyRide West Tennessee is seeking volunteers to join their organization in Henderson County.

Tuesday morning, they hosted a drive-thru recruitment event to give people more information on the services they offer.

“MyRide is a volunteer transportation for older adults, so we provide door to door, safe, reliable transportation for those who are 60 and older who can no longer drive and need assistance with getting to the doctor’s office, going to the grocery store, going to the pharmacy, just anything like that that they might need help with,” said MyRide West Tennessee Director Keita Cole.

MyRide West Tennessee has suffered during the pandemic by losing a significant amount of volunteers, leaving them in dire need for volunteers at this very moment.

“Right now we have a waiting list that has just started for Henderson County because we’re having some volunteers that are needed,” Cole said. “The more volunteers we have, the more people we can serve and without those volunteers, they literally drive the program and that’s how we get these people to their appointments, and if we don’t have our volunteers, then we can’t serve these older adults.”

Volunteers say there’s a lot to take away from helping others.

“It’s rewarding,” said MyRide volunteer Brenda Pfountz. “It gives me the opportunity to help those that may not have family, or they may have family but they may be too busy to help out.”

Volunteers are only required to provide one ride a month, but are encouraged to do more.

Right now, the urgent need for volunteers is in Henderson County, but the organization is also seeking volunteers in Madison County, and soon will need volunteers in Hardin County.

If you would like to sign up to become a volunteer, click here.