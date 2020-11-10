Scattered Light Rain And Drizzle

Weather Update: Tuesday, November 10 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another mild start to the morning. Temperatures start off about where they should be for the afternoon high. Today I do expect clouds to increase as the morning goes along, but enough sunshine we will make it into the lower 70s fairly quickly. The main cold front is on the move now out west and is set to arrive by later tonight and into the start of the day Wednesday. There will be some showers associated with it as is passes. But unfortunately not nearly the rain we need to break the dry spell we’ve been in over the last few weeks now.



