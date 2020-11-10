Teen charged in Henry County house fire

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A juvenile has been charged in connection with a fire at a home in Henry County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the fire started around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 100 block of Leroy Harris Road. Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

A teenage boy was taken into custody and has been charged with two counts of aggravated arson. He is currently held in a juvenile detention facility pending a hearing in Henry County Juvenile Court.