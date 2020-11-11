1 dead, 1 injured in Dyersburg attempted robbery

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one person injured after an attempted robbery on Tuesday.

According to a news release, Dyersburg police responded to the 1000 block of Hillcrest Avenue around 7:30 p.m. and found one person in the home had died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say they believe a gunman had forced entry to the home with the intent to rob the residents, when one of the people in the home shot the individual.

The release says the other person was also injured and has been treated and released from the hospital.

Neither individual has been identified at this time.