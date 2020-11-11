2 deaths, 50 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department says those residents are a 53-year-old man who died Oct. 27 and an 88-year-old woman who died Nov. 3.

A total of 88 Madison County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed an additional 50 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,472.

The newest patients range in age from 3-years-old to 90-years-old.

There are currently 22 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,671 (59.7%)

38301: 1,301 (29.1%)

38356: 66 (1.5%)

38391: 49 (1.1%)

38366: 79 (1.7%)

38343: 46 (1%)

38313: 100 (2.2%)

38392: 30 (0.7%)

38355: 17 (0.4%)

38362: 48 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 6 (0.1%)

38308: 9 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38314: 1 (0.05%)

38351: 1 (0.05%)

Unknown: 42 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,251 (28%)

White: 1,844 (41.2%)

Asian: 15 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 96 (2.2%)

Other/Multiracial: 80 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 1,186 (26.5%)

Gender:

Female: 2,485 (55.5%)

Male: 1,953 (43.7%)

Unknown: 34 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,843 (85.9%)

Not recovered: 90 (2%)

Better: 194 (4.3%)

Unknown: 257 (5.8%)

Deaths: 88 (2%)

Age: