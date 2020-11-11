2 deaths, 50 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
The health department says those residents are a 53-year-old man who died Oct. 27 and an 88-year-old woman who died Nov. 3.
A total of 88 Madison County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.
The health department also confirmed an additional 50 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,472.
The newest patients range in age from 3-years-old to 90-years-old.
There are currently 22 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,671 (59.7%)
- 38301: 1,301 (29.1%)
- 38356: 66 (1.5%)
- 38391: 49 (1.1%)
- 38366: 79 (1.7%)
- 38343: 46 (1%)
- 38313: 100 (2.2%)
- 38392: 30 (0.7%)
- 38355: 17 (0.4%)
- 38362: 48 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 6 (0.1%)
- 38308: 9 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38314: 1 (0.05%)
- 38351: 1 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 42 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,251 (28%)
- White: 1,844 (41.2%)
- Asian: 15 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 96 (2.2%)
- Other/Multiracial: 80 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 1,186 (26.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,485 (55.5%)
- Male: 1,953 (43.7%)
- Unknown: 34 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,843 (85.9%)
- Not recovered: 90 (2%)
- Better: 194 (4.3%)
- Unknown: 257 (5.8%)
- Deaths: 88 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 202 (4.5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 552 (12.3%)
- 21 – 30 years: 797 (17.8%)
- 31 – 40 years: 667 (14.9%)
- 41 – 50 years: 642 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 642 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 468 (10.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 270 (6%)
- 80+: 190 (4.3%)
- Unknown: 42 (0.9%)