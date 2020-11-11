2 Gibson County schools switch to digital learning

JACKSON, Tenn. — Eddie Pruett, the Director of Schools for the Gibson County Special School District, says South Gibson County High School and South Gibson County Middle School have moved to digital learning.

The switch started on Monday due to the number of school staff who have been quarantined.

“We did have some positives also, but a lot of them were having to quarantine because of contacts from outside of the school,” Pruett said.

Students all work from home, while teachers work from school through Thanksgiving break. Students are currently expected to return to in-person learning on November 30.

Pruett says they had a conference call with principals at the high school and middle school on Sunday, where they talked through their options.

“At that point, we just decided that it was time to move to digital learning. [We] made the decision to go ahead and do that until after Thanksgiving, that way we give plenty of time for everybody to get back,” Pruett said. “Hopefully, everybody will be back after Thanksgiving, and then we can start back up with in-person learning.”

Pruett says those students who need technology will need to contact the main office at their schools.

South Gibson County Elementary School will continue in-person learning and buses will continue to run for elementary students.