293,381 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,761 deaths, 1,713 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 293,381 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, November 11. In addition, 3,761 people have died and 1,713 are currently hospitalized. Another 259,438 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 18,873 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 247 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,206

Bedford County – 2,101

Benton County – 568

Bledsoe County – 1,089

Blount County – 4,076

Bradley County – 4,122

Campbell County – 1,264

Cannon County – 552

Carroll County – 1,342

Carter County — 2,077

Cheatham County – 1,275

Chester County – 825

Claiborne County – 605

Clay County – 454

Cocke County – 1,340

Coffee County – 2,278

Crockett County — 1,028

Cumberland County – 1,995

Davidson County – 36,414

Decatur County – 756

DeKalb County – 890

Dickson County – 2,165

Dyer County – 2,698

Fayette County – 1,929

Fentress County – 1,034

Franklin County – 1,543

Gibson County – 2,522

Giles County – 1,175

Grainger County – 761

Greene County – 2,332

Grundy County – 651

Hamblen County – 2,816

Hamilton County – 13,715

Hancock County – 127

Hardeman County — 2,076

Hardin County – 1,546

Hawkins County – 1,497

Haywood County — 1,434

Henderson County — 1,569

Henry County — 1,078

Hickman County – 938

Houston County – 524

Humphreys County – 549

Jackson County – 555

Jefferson County – 1,799

Johnson County – 1,294

Knox County – 15,088

Lake County – 1,080

Lauderdale County – 1,648

Lawrence County – 2,103

Lewis County — 607

Lincoln County – 1,172

Loudon County – 1,910

Macon County – 1,542

Madison County – 4,376

Marion County – 932

Marshall County – 1,396

Maury County – 4,516

McMinn County – 1,967

McNairy County — 1,263

Meigs County – 395

Monroe County – 1,700

Montgomery County – 5,120

Moore County — 317

Morgan County — 525

Obion County — 2,126

Overton County – 1,370

Perry County – 399

Pickett County — 321

Polk County – 575

Putnam County – 5,091

Rhea County – 1,315

Roane County – 1,791

Robertson County – 2,991

Rutherford County – 14,255

Scott County – 605

Sequatchie County – 425

Sevier County – 3,920

Shelby County – 41,003

Smith County – 1,174

Stewart County — 451

Sullivan County – 4,802

Sumner County – 7,356

Tipton County – 2,815

Trousdale County – 1,840

Unicoi County – 613

Union County — 604

Van Buren County – 251

Warren County – 1,838

Washington County – 4,635

Wayne County – 1,664

Weakley County — 1,780

White County – 1,452

Williamson County – 8,777

Wilson County – 5,751

Out of state – 5,101

Pending – 3,049

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 365

Asian – 2,528

Black or African-American – 46,294

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 204

Other/Multiracial – 30,204

White – 168,915

Pending – 44,871

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 195,009

Hispanic or Latino– 29,184

Pending – 69,188

Gender:

Female – 152,903

Male – 138,231

Pending – 2,247

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.