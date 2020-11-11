Brookdale Jackson Oaks hosts drive-thru breakfast for veterans

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local retirement home is honoring our veterans.

Brookdale Jackson Oaks held a drive-thru breakfast for veterans Wednesday morning, handing out coffee, biscuits, muffins and orange juice.

“I just thought this would be a great way to give back to the veterans outside of our Brookdale Jackson Oaks community, to just say, ‘thank you’ to everything they do — their service and sacrifice to our country,” said Brookdale’s business development coordinator, Cassie Duggin.

Duggin says typically they would have a big celebration, but due to COVID, they kept things low-key this year.