Clear and Cold Tonight with Warmer Weather Ahead

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, November 11th

Sunshine is back after we started with clouds and mist in West Tennessee this morning. No rain in the forecast through Friday means we’ll likely stay a top 10 driest November on record at least through November 13th. Rain may return over the weekend with another cold front on the way.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies will continue this Veterans Day into the night ahead with temperatures falling to the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!



Mostly sunny skies return tomorrow with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. It’ll be a mild afternoon with slightly warmer weather over the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the very latest projected path for Eta pushing into western Florida now, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com