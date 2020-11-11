Decreasing Clouds And Cooler

Weather Update: Wednesday, November 11 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. A cold front has passes through the area so far this morning. Temps are dropping into the mid to upper 50s. In addition, it is a little brisk at times with winds out of the northwest around 5-15 mph. Compared to this week and weekend, that will feel a bit chilly. However, the reality is that its still warmer than where we should be. Nevertheless, as the day progresses, High pressure will build in from the northwest. Clouds will be slow to clear, but I think we will be at least partially sunny skies by this afternoon. High temps today will struggle a bit around 63°F



