Everett Henry Goodenough III age 80, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at his residence in Brownsville, TN. Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation for the Goodenough family will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home.

Mr. Goodenough III was born in Alden, NY on December 20, 1939 to the late Everett Henry Goodenough II and Agnes Goodenough. He worked as a self-employed baker for many years. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Kathryn Goodenough; and one brother: Ronnie Goodenough.

He is survived by three sons: Everett H. Goodenough IV (Marites Mengote) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Mark Goodenough (Allison) of Pell City, AL, Ronnie Goodenough of Talladega, AL; one daughter: Bernice Culpepper of Pell City, AL; one sister: Shirley Goodenough of NY; He leaves a legacy of 10 grandchildren.