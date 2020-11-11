Governor Lee, Tennessee Senate Republicans question Biden’s win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Associated Press reports that Tennessee’s Senate Republicans have proclaimed the presidential election has yet to be resolved, while announcing their support of President Trump’s accusations of fraud and voting irregularities in the state’s GOP letter published Tuesday.

The letter also cites what it calls voter “irregularities” in a handful of critical states, however it did not name any examples.

Only three of the state Senate’s 27 Republicans did not sign the letter, according to AP.

AP also reports that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says he isn’t ready to recognize Biden as the president-elect. Lee declined to answer reporters when asked if he believes that there has been widespread voter fraud.

Trump won the state of Tennessee by more than 60% during the 2020 Presidential Election.