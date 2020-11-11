Humboldt recognizes veterans with parade, ceremony

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The City of Humboldt and the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home participated in a Veterans Day parade and ceremony.

It began with a short route in downtown Humboldt, which dropped veterans off at the Magnolia Manor and Chapel.

There, members of the church and city government gave short speeches about the importance of honoring veterans.

Finally, the ceremony ended inside the church, where they had displays and a movie dedicated to the veterans in the community.

“We need to respect that and look and see the sacrifice that all the people before us have gone and sacrificed to make this country what it is today,” said Korean War veteran Lenford Carr said.

The Tennessee State Veterans’ Home is also reminding the community about their Angel Tree Program.