Law office donates to Therapy and Learning Center Christmas Angel fund

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local law office has made a challege gift to the Therapy and Learning Center’s Christmas Angel fund through the Foundation.

The board of directors of Rainey, Kizer, Reviere and Bell cancelled their annual Christmas party, and donated the funds allocated for that event to the Therapy and Learning Center to provide Christmas gifts for children and adults.

The Therapy and Learning Center helps individuals with various abilities to meet their individual needs.

Charitable gifts for the Therapy and Learning Center are handled through the Foundation.