Salvation Army to begin 2020 Red Kettle campaign

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army is entering into a new season.

The Salvation Army is kicking off its annual Red Kettle Campaign this weekend at the Amp in downtown Jackson, near the Farmers Market.

“The Red Kettle Kick off is happening on Saturday. So this is where we’re going to bring out musicians, we’re going to bring out kettles, and it will be a time to inform the community that kettle season is starting,” said Lt. Mark Cancia, with the Salvation Army.

There will also be a Christmas tree with angels on it, where people can donate toys to kids who may not get one without their generous donation.

“In need families come to our building and sign their children up for Christmas assistance,” said Angel Tree Coordinator Mabel Sowell. “So they’ll give us their name, their clothing sizes, what they’d like for Christmas, and we print it on a cute little angel tag, and we’re going to go spread those around, and it’s where people in the community can come and pick it off and go shop for that child.”

The Salvation Army’s goal for the campaign is to rescue Christmas for those who are underprivileged through funds raised from social service and the Angel Tree Program.

“Please do it! I don’t want any children to wake up on Christmas morning and no have gifts under that tree,” Sowell said.

The Red Kettle Kick off is normally indoors at the Old Hickory Mall, but this year it is being moved outside due to COVID-19.

“We will really just have a good time outdoors with masks on, letting people know that kettle season has started and that we need your help to be successful and faithful in providing needs to neighbors,” Cancia said.

The Red Kettle Campaign will go from Saturday, Nov. 14 to Dec. 24. The Kick off event will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If you would like to sign up to become a bell ringer volunteer, visit the Salvation Army’s website.