TWRA adjusts waterfowl leftover permits due to pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Participants in a regional favorite hobby will see some changes this year.

Before you grab your hunting gear, there are some changes with leftover permits.

“This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are having a drop box system. What you’ll do is you’ll go to a location, fill out an application, and drop it in a box,” said Amy Snider-Spencer, who does outreach and communications for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

COVID-19 changed a lot this year for everyone, including drawings for waterfowl hunting permits.

“Every year, we have some locations you can go hunt waterfowl on. You go and do a hand held drawing for those. Instead of everyone being together and standing beside each other waiting for the draw, we’re doing a drop box,” Spencer said.

“All drawn hunters will be randomly selected, and then they’ll be notified by email or phone, so make sure your information is correct when you fill out your application,” Spencer said.

To get an application, you can go to six different TWRA locations to get an application or you can download it online to fill out. Applications must be dropped off in-person.

Each location has different dates for drawings.

“For each location that you’re interested in, check the dates because some of them are multiple draws, some of them are single draws,” Spencer said.

The closest places to Jackson are Gooch Unit E, White Oak-Lebanon Pond and Bogota and Thorny Cypress.

To fill out your application, click here, and to see the full list of locations and times, click here.