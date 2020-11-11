Union City Schools to transition to distance learning on Monday

UNION CITY Tenn. — Union City Schools are moving to distance learning for seven days following a spike in local COVID-19 cases and quarantine numbers.

In a news release, the school system says the move will begin on Monday, and will last from Nov. 16 to Nov. 24.

The school system says Pre-K through fourth grade students at Union City Elementary School will use the TEAMS program, as well as physical packets sent home with students.

The release says that middle and high schools students will use TEAMS for each of their teachers. The school system says those who do not have internet should contact the principal of their school for accommodations.

Director of Food Services Nan Tilghman says daily meals will be available for lunch and breakfast, and that students must call their school’s representative on Friday with their request.

Union City School’s Thanksgiving break is still scheduled for Nov. 25 to Nov. 27.