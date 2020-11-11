Virtual fundraiser held for local animal shelter

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — “Jordan’s Way” hosted an event to raise money for a Carroll County animal shelter.

The Carroll County Humane Society was featured in a Facebook live video by Kris Rotonda on Tuesday evening.

Rotonda promised himself and his dog who recently passed away that he would do whatever he could to help shelters in need.

He is currently visiting all 50 states and chose to help CCHS and a few others in Tennessee.

Rotonda raised money by matching donations and shares with push ups, ice bucket challenges, and introductions to each animal at the shelter.

“We gotta share their fundraisers guys as much as possible, they have a ton of dogs here,” Rotonda said. “Look at those dogs the money goes back to, these animals guys, lets do everything we can to share.”

To learn more about Jordan’s Way, click here.