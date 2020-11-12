1 killed, another injured in Crockett Co. wreck

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Highway 412 was closed for hours following a fatal crash in Crockett County.

Thursday afternoon, a semi-truck and a front loader were both involved in a crash. The wreck occurred on Highway 412 in Bells around 2:30 p.m.

According to authorities, both vehicles were traveling westbound.

Investigators determined the wreck was caused when the semi-truck began to cross lanes and hit the front loader with its passenger side front bumper.

The collision resulted in both vehicles overturning.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed Harold Miller of Huntingdon was killed in the crash. He was driving construction equipment.

The driver of the semi-truck was injured and was taken to a Memphis hospital.

The semi-truck was transporting corn at the time of the wreck, which spilled onto the highway.

Authorities were still on the seen clearing the corn and other debris late into the evening.