296,725 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,788 deaths, 1,749 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 296,725 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, November 12. In addition, 3,788 people have died and 1,749 are currently hospitalized. Another 262,527 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 19,644 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 257 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,227

Bedford County – 2,122

Benton County – 576

Bledsoe County – 1,091

Blount County – 4,121

Bradley County – 4,170

Campbell County – 1,288

Cannon County – 565

Carroll County – 1,355

Carter County — 2,138

Cheatham County – 1,289

Chester County – 836

Claiborne County – 618

Clay County – 461

Cocke County – 1,354

Coffee County – 2,290

Crockett County — 1,027

Cumberland County – 2,024

Davidson County – 36,757

Decatur County – 761

DeKalb County – 894

Dickson County – 2,197

Dyer County – 2,734

Fayette County – 1,934

Fentress County – 1,043

Franklin County – 1,559

Gibson County – 2,552

Giles County – 1,200

Grainger County – 768

Greene County – 2,381

Grundy County – 668

Hamblen County – 2,848

Hamilton County – 13,866

Hancock County – 127

Hardeman County — 2,085

Hardin County – 1,561

Hawkins County – 1,534

Haywood County — 1,445

Henderson County — 1,578

Henry County — 1,098

Hickman County – 950

Houston County – 523

Humphreys County – 561

Jackson County – 588

Jefferson County – 1,811

Johnson County – 1,303

Knox County – 15,261

Lake County – 1,083

Lauderdale County – 1,795

Lawrence County – 2,134

Lewis County — 615

Lincoln County – 1,202

Loudon County – 1,924

Macon County – 1,549

Madison County – 4,442

Marion County – 940

Marshall County – 1,417

Maury County – 4,569

McMinn County – 2,010

McNairy County — 1,273

Meigs County – 398

Monroe County – 1,719

Montgomery County – 5,174

Moore County — 320

Morgan County — 532

Obion County — 2,151

Overton County – 1,373

Perry County – 408

Pickett County — 324

Polk County – 581

Putnam County – 5,141

Rhea County – 1,339

Roane County – 1,819

Robertson County – 3,004

Rutherford County – 14,425

Scott County – 637

Sequatchie County – 435

Sevier County – 3,948

Shelby County – 41,280

Smith County – 1,192

Stewart County — 458

Sullivan County – 4,878

Sumner County – 7,480

Tipton County – 2,857

Trousdale County – 1,840

Unicoi County – 621

Union County — 610

Van Buren County – 254

Warren County – 1,858

Washington County – 4,701

Wayne County – 1,673

Weakley County — 1,792

White County – 1,465

Williamson County – 8,892

Wilson County – 5,832

Out of state – 5,260

Pending – 2,962

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 364

Asian – 2,546

Black or African-American – 46,557

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 207

Other/Multiracial – 30,372

White – 170,855

Pending – 45,824

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 198,790

Hispanic or Latino– 29,330

Pending – 68,605

Gender:

Female – 154,662

Male – 139,782

Pending – 2,281

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.