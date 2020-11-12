46 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 4,518 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

There are now a total of 4,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says the newest patients range in age from 9-years-old to 92-years-old.

There are currently 22 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,697 (59.7%)

38301: 1,316 (29.1%)

38356: 67 (1.5%)

38391: 49 (1.1%)

38366: 80 (1.8%)

38343: 46 (1%)

38313: 101 (2.2%)

38392: 32 (0.7%)

38355: 17 (0.4%)

38362: 48 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 6 (0.1%)

38308: 9 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38351: 1 (0.05%)

Unknown: 43 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,261 (27.9%)

White: 1,865 (41.3%)

Asian: 15 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 96 (2.1%)

Other/Multiracial: 81 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 1,200 (26.6%)

Gender:

Female: 2,506 (55.5%)

Male: 1,973 (43.7%)

Unknown: 39 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,875 (85.8%)

Not recovered: 109 (2.4%)

Better: 204 (4.5%)

Unknown: 242 (5.4%)

Deaths: 88 (1.9%)

Age: