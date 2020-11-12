46 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 4,518 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
There are now a total of 4,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The health department says the newest patients range in age from 9-years-old to 92-years-old.
There are currently 22 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,697 (59.7%)
- 38301: 1,316 (29.1%)
- 38356: 67 (1.5%)
- 38391: 49 (1.1%)
- 38366: 80 (1.8%)
- 38343: 46 (1%)
- 38313: 101 (2.2%)
- 38392: 32 (0.7%)
- 38355: 17 (0.4%)
- 38362: 48 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 6 (0.1%)
- 38308: 9 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38351: 1 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 43 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,261 (27.9%)
- White: 1,865 (41.3%)
- Asian: 15 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 96 (2.1%)
- Other/Multiracial: 81 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 1,200 (26.6%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,506 (55.5%)
- Male: 1,973 (43.7%)
- Unknown: 39 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,875 (85.8%)
- Not recovered: 109 (2.4%)
- Better: 204 (4.5%)
- Unknown: 242 (5.4%)
- Deaths: 88 (1.9%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 203 (4.5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 558 (12.4%)
- 21 – 30 years: 801 (17.7%)
- 31 – 40 years: 672 (14.9%)
- 41 – 50 years: 648 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 652 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 471 (10.4%)
- 71 – 80 years: 272 (6%)
- 80+: 195 (4.3%)
- Unknown: 46 (1%)