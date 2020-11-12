46 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 4,518 total

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

There are now a total of 4,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says the newest patients range in age from 9-years-old to 92-years-old.

There are currently 22 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 2,697 (59.7%)
  • 38301: 1,316 (29.1%)
  • 38356: 67 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 49 (1.1%)
  • 38366: 80 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 46 (1%)
  • 38313: 101 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 32 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 17 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 48 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 9 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.05%)
  • 38351: 1 (0.05%)
  • Unknown: 43 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,261 (27.9%)
  • White: 1,865 (41.3%)
  • Asian: 15 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 96 (2.1%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 81 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 1,200 (26.6%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,506 (55.5%)
  • Male: 1,973 (43.7%)
  • Unknown: 39 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,875 (85.8%)
  • Not recovered: 109 (2.4%)
  • Better: 204 (4.5%)
  • Unknown: 242 (5.4%)
  • Deaths: 88 (1.9%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 203 (4.5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 558 (12.4%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 801 (17.7%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 672 (14.9%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 648 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 652 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 471 (10.4%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 272 (6%)
  • 80+: 195 (4.3%)
  • Unknown: 46 (1%)
