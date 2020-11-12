Clouds Come Through Tonight with Another Cold Front

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, November 12th

Most of West Tennessee remains on pace for one of the top 5 driest Novembers on record with dry weather continuing until the upcoming weekend. Despite seeing an amount of rainfall that is over 2″ below average for the time period from September 1st through today, no part of West Tennessee (or anyone in the state) is dealing with a drought at the moment. A couple of cold fronts will be coming through soon and one will bring rain back Saturday into Sunday morning.

TONIGHT

A cold front is coming toward West Tennessee tonight but it won't be bringing more than just clouds – a rain-free forecast continues through Friday. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise with light and variable winds.



Despite all the sunshine tomorrow, winds from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour will keep the temperatures in the lower to middle 60s at the warmest point of the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s during high school football games in West Tennessee Friday night. Rain returns over the weekend – stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including a new tropical storm brewing in the Caribbean Sea, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

