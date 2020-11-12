Election Commission continues count of provisional ballots
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Election Commission is still counting provisional ballots from the November 3 election.
The Election Commission resolved 62 provisional ballots.
Members of the Election Day counting board made sure all information was correct on each paper ballot in order for them to be arranged and counted.
The counting of the provisional ballots started on November 10 after an electrical failure at two precincts occurred on Election Day.