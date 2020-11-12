Hardeman Co. woman charged with TennCare fraud

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A Bolivar woman has been arrested and charged with TennCare fraud.

A news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Glenda Valentine, 49, was arrested last Friday.

The release says she was working for two West Tennessee patient care services, one of which was responsible for the care of her mother who received TennCare.

The release says that between March and July of 2018, she falsified timesheets for caring for her mom while simultaneously working for the other care service.

Valentine was arrested for TennCare fraud and theft over $3,500, according to the TBI.

The release says she was booked into the Hardeman County Jail on $1,000 bond.