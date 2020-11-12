Hardin Medical Center CEO statement on rising COVID-19 cases

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin Medical Center CEO Nick Lewis released a statement Thursday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in and around Hardin County. Read the full statement below.

“Active COVID numbers continue to rise in and around Hardin County, which now has 89 active cases and 25 deaths. Hardin Medical Center (HMC) is averaging five to six inpatients a day in our 10-bed COVID unit. Our Emergency Department treats on average 7 patients a day. Our most significant concern is the increasing uptick of active cases that require hospitalization in metropolitan areas surrounding us, and some hospitals are already to that point, leaving smaller acute care hospitals with no place to transfer a critical patient. At this point, slowing down COVID so health facilities can keep up is our only hope until a vaccine is readily available. The way to slow down the spread is for everyone to wear a mask, not because it is mandated, but because it is the right thing to do for the fellow man. It’s never too late to do the right thing. Masking makes a difference.”

Earlier this week, Vanderbilt University released a study that suggests counties with a mask mandate have seen about half as many hospitalizations as counties without a mask mandate. To read the full study, click here.