Huntingdon man sentenced to 5 years as felon in possession of a firearm

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Huntingdon man has been sentenced in federal court to five years on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jamieson Esquivel, 27, had prior convictions on charges of robbery and drug charges in 2012 when Huntingdon police attempted to serve a warrant on Esquivel’s father in September 2017, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The release says police also searched the home after attempting to serve the arrest warrant and found two guns, which belonged to Equivel.

The release says Esquivel was still on probation at the time of the search in 2017, and was prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition.

Esquivel pleaded guilty in June 2020.

He was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, on Nov. 10. The release says that sentence will run consecutive to the violation of probation sentence, which is set to expire in August 2026.