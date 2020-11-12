Madison County Fire Department warns of donation scam
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Fire Department is warning residents about a call requesting donations.
In a Facebook post, the fire department says a caller is asking for donations to the Volunteer Firefighter Alliance. The post says when the caller was asked additional questions, they hung up.
The fire department is reminding residents that they are not affiliated with this organization and are not making phone calls to ask for donations.