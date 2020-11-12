Mugshots : Madison County : 11/10/20 – 11/12/20

1/19 THOMPSON, MICHAEL Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

2/19 AUSTIN, WILLIAM Failure to appear

3/19 BLOOMINGBURG, RAVEN Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

4/19 BROWN, RUMALOUS Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

5/19 BUTLER, MONTEZ Failure to appear



6/19 DOTSON, SAMMUEL Violation of probation, failure to appear

7/19 GRAY, JERRICA Violation of probation

8/19 HARRIS, DAVID Unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing

9/19 HENDRIX, CARLTON Aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

10/19 JOHNSON, DEVONTA Violation of probation



11/19 KEE, SANDRA Failure to appear

12/19 MACLIN, BRITNEY Possession of methamphetamine, open container law

13/19 MORROW, KENTRELL Aggravated assault

14/19 PERKINS, BOBBY Violation of community corrections

15/19 PIPKIN, LYNDSI Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law



16/19 REED, THOMAS Failure to appear

17/19 VANN, ARZELL Failure to appear

18/19 VESTAL,WILLIAM Possession of methamphetamine, vandalism, unlawful drug paraphernalia

19/19 WALKER, ERIC Aggravated domestic assault







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/10/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/12/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.